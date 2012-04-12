The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche, in a letter to Illumina Inc shareholders, called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic analysis equipment "a more than reasonable starting point for negotiations."

UBS

UBS named Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American investment banking unit from Sao Paulo in order to pursue more business in a region with robust capital markets and fast-growing domestic rivals.

BANKS

Austria said it could clinch a deal with Switzerland on withholding tax -- aimed at cracking down on alleged tax cheats and dodgers -- by this week, when finance minister Maria Fekter meets her Swiss counterpart Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in Bern.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Newave Energy Holding SA reports 2011 results

* Baloise : says BlackRock and its subsidiaries together dropped below the shareholding threshold of 5 percent.

ECONOMY

