The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Roche, in a letter to Illumina Inc shareholders,
called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic
analysis equipment "a more than reasonable starting point for
negotiations."
For more, click on
UBS
UBS named Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American
investment banking unit from Sao Paulo in order to pursue more
business in a region with robust capital markets and
fast-growing domestic rivals.
For more, click on
BANKS
Austria said it could clinch a deal with Switzerland on
withholding tax -- aimed at cracking down on alleged tax cheats
and dodgers -- by this week, when finance minister Maria Fekter
meets her Swiss counterpart Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in Bern.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Newave Energy Holding SA reports 2011 results
* Baloise : says BlackRock and its subsidiaries
together dropped below the shareholding threshold of 5 percent.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks