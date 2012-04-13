ZURICH, April 13 - Swiss stocks were seen
opening lower on Friday as investors turned cautious following
lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter GDP data.
Swiss stock futures were down 19 points at 6.031
points at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
TAX
Switzerland cannot make further concessions to Germany and
the United States in a dispute over untaxed funds in secret bank
accounts, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was
quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.
UBS
UBS' American wealth management arm bolstered its broker
base in March and early April, adding at least 12 veteran
advisers who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at
their previous firms.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Edisun Power Europe said in 2011 EBITDA had risen
26 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
