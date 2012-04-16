ZURICH, April 16 Swiss stocks were expected to fall on Monday, in line with other European bourses, with rising bond yields in Spain focusing attention on the region's debt crisis.

Swiss stock futures were down 8 points at 5,978 points at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse could announce the loss of up to 5,000 jobs in its investment banking business at its forthcoming first-quarter results, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

UBS

* Six Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers have followed top European dealmaker Andrea Orcel to UBS , weeks after the Swiss bank hired the Italian to co-head its investment bank in a spectacular coup.

* UBS AG's Canadian unit said it "inadvertently" acquired 1 million class A shares of Air Canada, increasing its ownership in the air-carrier beyond the 20 percent threshold permitted under Canadian law.

Kuehne & Nagel

Kuehne & Nagel said it would step up the pace of cost-cutting after a drop in first-quarter profits on higher spending from growth initiatives and lower margins.

BANKS

Switzerland will allow banks to hand over the names of any employees and other third parties who helped wealthy Americans evade taxes to U.S. prosecutors, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX group has up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in its war chest for takeovers and is looking at many possible targets, its chief executive told a Sunday newspaper.

Austria nailed down a deal with Switzerland on Friday to tax money stashed by its citizens in secret Swiss accounts, securing a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) windfall needed to help shore up its finances.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba is streamlining its segment and management structure in order to exploit synergy potential more effectively, especially in the American market.

* Aryzta is issuing 5,003,238 new ordinary shares of nominal value 0.01 each to trading on the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange and to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Dealing is expected to commence in these shares on April 17.

* Sulzer signed a new 500 million Swiss franc ($543.98 million)five-year multicurrency revolving credit facility to refinance the existing facility dated August 15, 2007.

* Walter Meier has taken an additional step forward in its long-term expansion strategy in the evaporative cooling sector with the purchase of Port-A-Cool.

* SGS acquired Environ Cientifica Ltda in Brazil (Environ), which employs 100 experts.

* Burkhalter posted the best operating result ever in the 2011 financial year, with a profit per share of CHF 20.11 (previous year CHF 17.95), and proposed dividend of 16 CHF a share.

* Myriad Group said it had reached the required shareholder approvals to acquire UK-based Synchronica plc.

* Oerlikon signed an agreement with immediate effect to sell its 13.97 percent stake in the Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG to Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG, to IHAG Holding and J.F. Burkart (Southfield Aircraft Ltd.). The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9192 Swiss francs)