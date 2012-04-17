BRIEF-RHB Bank says qtrly net profit 261.2 mln rgt vs 363.4 mln rgt
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt
ZURICH, April 17 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly weaker on Tuesday, in line with other European bourses amid concerns about the euro zone debt crisis before an auction of Spanish bonds later in the day.
Swiss stock futures were down 8 points at 6,029 points at 0606 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said on Tuesday it intended to outperform the market, helped by good underwriting, its strong capital position and the ongoing reorganisation of its business units to make them more efficient.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco : Robert P. Crouch appointed Regional Head of Adecco North America
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks
* qtrly net interest income 860.6 million rgt versus 890.7 million rgt
NAIROBI, Feb 24 Kenya's Stanbic Holdings said on Friday its 2016 pretax profit fell, partly due to an increase in impairment costs on credit.
* Headline earnings for year ended Dec. 31 2016 amounted to r2 207 million, down 46,2 pct compared to 4 102 million rand in 2015