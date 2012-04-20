ZURICH, April 20 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
The world's biggest food company reports Q1 sales.
SYNTHES
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson,
which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical
device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said
it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life shareholders approve all resolutions
proposed by the Board of Directors
* Valora Holding AG's General Meeting of
shareholders approve all Board recommendations
* Nestle's annual report and the accounts were
approved and the shareholders agreed to the release of the Board
of Directors and the Management. The Compensation Report was
accepted in a separate advisory vote, and shareholders approved
the proposed dividend of CHF 1.95 per share.
ECONOMY
