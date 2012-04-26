ZURICH, April 26 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly down on Thurday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
indicated it would retain its dovish policy stance.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 4
points to 6,119 points at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
STRAUMANN
Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG said
first-quarter sales slipped 2 percent as double-digit growth in
North America failed to alleviate the pain of struggling markets
in Europe and Asia.
For more, click on
Logitech
Logitech, the world's largest computer mouse
maker, posted a nine-fold jump in fourth-quarter profit, beating
analysts' expectations, and outlined plans to further streamline
its business.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Feintool said Germany's federal cartels office
authorized the group's acquisition of Herzing+Schroth.
* DKSH will provide sales, distribution, and
logistics services to support Henkel's expansion for their
cosmetics and toiletries products in Malaysia.
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for blue chips
for other stocks