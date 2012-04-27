ZURICH, April 27 Swiss stocks are set to open lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses after a downgrade of Spanish debt by ratings agency Standard & Poor's intensified concerns over debt contagion in the euro zone and put equities markets under pressure.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 14 points to 6,075 points at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare on Friday posted first-quarter net profit of 13.7 million euros, outstripping the 12.5 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters' poll.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators approved on Thursday Novartis AG's Afinitor for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumors in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex.

For related news, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said chief information officer Karl Landert was to step down at the end of April as the Swiss bank reorganises its payment and transaction units as part of a wider effort to slash costs.

The Swiss bank holds annual general meeting on Friday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS, the world's largest inspection services company, said it had bought Analytical Perspectives of North Carolina for an undisclosed sum. The company specializes in the ultra-trace analysis of various persistent organic pollutants.

* Energy trader and service provider Alpiq said it would sell the energy transmission technology companies of the Alpiq Anlagetechnik Group to Vinci Group company Vinci energies for an equity purchase price of EUR 195 million.

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT

* Swiss National Bank annual general meeting with speech by Chairman Thomas Jordan 0800 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for blue chips

for other stocks