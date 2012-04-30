The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

TRANSOCEAN

Drilling company Transocean, which is facing scrutiny in Brazil after a November spill, briefly evacuated personnel from a drilling rig near Rio de Janeiro's coast after it listed slightly during maintenance, the company said on Sunday.

BANKS, TAX

* Switzerland's finance minister says withholding tax deals secured with Germany, Britain and Austria will prove to be efficient, a newspaper reported on Sunday, af t er a Swiss political party attempted to stall the legislation.

* An indictment of Zuercher Kantonalbank by U.S. officials in an ongoing tax probe would not mean the state-backed bank's demise, Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in an interview with the Sonntagszeitung.

* Agreements by Switzerland with Germany, Britain and Austria to tax undeclared assets held in offshore bank accounts from next year could face a delay after a Swiss political party lau nched eff orts to stall a parliamentary vote on the pacts.

PETROPLUS

Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus cautioned that the swift delisting of its shares may hit a snag if the appeal of an undisclosed shareholder is backed by the Swiss bourse.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon postd a 43 percent rise in first quarter EBIT to 152 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank posts Q1 results at 0530 GMT

