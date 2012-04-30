The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Monday.
TRANSOCEAN
Drilling company Transocean, which is facing
scrutiny in Brazil after a November spill, briefly evacuated
personnel from a drilling rig near Rio de Janeiro's coast after
it listed slightly during maintenance, the company said on
Sunday.
For more, see
BANKS, TAX
* Switzerland's finance minister says withholding tax deals
secured with Germany, Britain and Austria will prove to be
efficient, a newspaper reported on Sunday, af t er a Swiss
political party attempted to stall the legislation.
* An indictment of Zuercher Kantonalbank by U.S.
officials in an ongoing tax probe would not mean the
state-backed bank's demise, Chief Executive Martin Scholl said
in an interview with the Sonntagszeitung.
* Agreements by Switzerland with Germany, Britain and
Austria to tax undeclared assets held in offshore bank accounts
from next year could face a delay after a Swiss political party
lau nched eff orts to stall a parliamentary vote on the pacts.
PETROPLUS
Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus cautioned that the swift
delisting of its shares may hit a snag if the appeal of an
undisclosed shareholder is backed by the Swiss bourse.
For more, see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon postd a 43 percent rise in first quarter
EBIT to 152 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank posts Q1 results at 0530
GMT
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for blue chips
for other stocks