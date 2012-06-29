ZURICH, June 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, has been talking to banks about raising a new 7 billion euro ($8.7 billion) syndicated loan to help fund its $11.85 billion takeover of Pfizer Nutrition, banking sources said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Forbo Holding Ltd said it has appointed Andreas Spreiter as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Daniel Keist, who will leave Forbo during the first half of 2013.

ECONOMY

KOF indicator for June at 0700 GMT