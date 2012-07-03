ZURICH, July 3 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday as a raft of dismal economic data from the U.S. and Europe raises investors' expectations that central banks will take further steps to prop up fragile economies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open 0.3 percent higher at 6,127 points, according to pre-market indications from Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Switzerland's President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday that she expected to reach agreement with U.S. officials over wealthy Americans' hidden offshore bank accounts by November.

For more, click on:

SWISS RE

U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is buying Swiss Re's European private equity and infrastructure fund of funds franchise and has also agreed a strategic alternative investments deal with the world's second-biggest reinsurer.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta receives EPA registration for refuge-in-a-bag corn seed.

* Addex appoints Dr. Graham Dixon as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research.

* Emmi says it aims to cultivate further international growth and generate an equal share of its sales in Switzerland and abroad in the medium term.

* Helvetia enters into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a French marine insurance portfolio

* AEVIS Holding : Christian Wenger has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Ascom is transferring its Civil Security business to SITASYS AG domiciled in Berne.

ECONOMY

RESEARCH

* UBS cuts Nobel Biocare price target to 10.5 Swiss francs from 10.8 francs.

* UBS cuts Arbonia Forster price target to Sfr 17 from Sfr 21; rating neutral.

* UBS cuts Schweiter price target to Sfr 600 from Sfr 620; rating buy.

* UBS cuts Straumann price target to 143 Swiss francs from 155 Swiss francs.