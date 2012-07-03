ZURICH, July 3 Swiss stocks are expected to open
slightly higher on Tuesday as a raft of dismal economic data
from the U.S. and Europe raises investors' expectations that
central banks will take further steps to prop up fragile
economies.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open 0.3
percent higher at 6,127 points, according to pre-market
indications from Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
Switzerland's President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on
Monday that she expected to reach agreement with U.S. officials
over wealthy Americans' hidden offshore bank accounts by
November.
For more, click on:
SWISS RE
U.S. investment management firm BlackRock is buying
Swiss Re's European private equity and infrastructure fund of
funds franchise and has also agreed a strategic alternative
investments deal with the world's second-biggest reinsurer.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta receives EPA registration for
refuge-in-a-bag corn seed.
* Addex appoints Dr. Graham Dixon as Chief
Scientific Officer and Head of Research.
* Emmi says it aims to cultivate further
international growth and generate an equal share of its sales in
Switzerland and abroad in the medium term.
* Helvetia enters into exclusive negotiations
regarding the acquisition of a French marine insurance portfolio
* AEVIS Holding : Christian Wenger has been
appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors
* Ascom is transferring its Civil Security business
to SITASYS AG domiciled in Berne.
ECONOMY
RESEARCH
* UBS cuts Nobel Biocare price target to 10.5
Swiss francs from 10.8 francs.
* UBS cuts Arbonia Forster price target to Sfr 17
from Sfr 21; rating neutral.
* UBS cuts Schweiter price target to Sfr 600 from
Sfr 620; rating buy.
* UBS cuts Straumann price target to 143 Swiss
francs from 155 Swiss francs.