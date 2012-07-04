ZURICH, July 4 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly firmer on Wednesday, in line with other global
share markets on hopes for a rate cut from the European Central
Bank, although activity is likely to be muted as U.S. markets
are closed for Independence Day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was indicated up 0.1 percent
at 6,199 points, according to pre-market indications from Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
Standard & Poor's revises its outlook on eight Swiss
cantonal banks and one retail bank to negative from
stable due to risk from real estate price increases.
ZURICH INSURANCE
ING raises Zurich Insurance price target to Sfr
246 from Sfr 245; rating buy
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY