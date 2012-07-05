BRIEF-Huntsman Corp Q4 income per share $0.53
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price increases in Tio2
ZURICH, July 5 Swiss stocks are expected to open a touch lower on Thursday, amid a fractional slide in European stocks ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6195.67, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets after double-digit growth in the Americas and Asias supported volume growth in the third quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it acquired Brazil-based Pesquisa, Consultoria e Treinamento Agricola Ltda. (Gravena), a privately-owned field trial contract research service provider for an undisclosed price.
* Kuehne + Nagel has entered into an agreement to take over the book of business of Perishables International Transportation Inc., Vancouver, Canada.
ECONOMY
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec