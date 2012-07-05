ZURICH, July 5 Swiss stocks are expected to open a touch lower on Thursday, amid a fractional slide in European stocks ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.

Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6195.67, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets after double-digit growth in the Americas and Asias supported volume growth in the third quarter.

* SGS said it acquired Brazil-based Pesquisa, Consultoria e Treinamento Agricola Ltda. (Gravena), a privately-owned field trial contract research service provider for an undisclosed price.

* Kuehne + Nagel has entered into an agreement to take over the book of business of Perishables International Transportation Inc., Vancouver, Canada.