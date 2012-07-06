ZURICH, July 6 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday, mirroring declines expected on other European bourses, as sentiment stays cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down 0.3 percent at 6,185 points, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ROCHE

* Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Avastin has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost agency as a first-line treatment for advanced breast cancer, the latest in a series of setbacks for this medicine.

* U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a first-of-its-kind DNA test by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG to help physicians track progress in treating organ transplant patients for a common virus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS has acquired European life science consultancy Exprimo, NV, based in Mechelen, Belgium, which generated revenues in excess of 3 million euros in 2011.

* Nobel Biocare said Chief Financial Office Dirk Kirsten has decided to resign from his position by 31 January 2013 to pursue other opportunities outside of the company.

* Logitech will ask shareholders at its annual general meeting to approve the election to the board of Didier Hirsch, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Agilent Technologies.

* Leclanche said total consolidated revenues rose 25 percent to 8.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year, compared to 6.7 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

* SNB foreign currency reserves data due at 0700 GMT

* Swiss Consumer Price Inflation data due at 0715 GMT.

RESEARCH

* UBS cuts Temenos to neutral from buy

* UBS cuts Barry Callebaut price target to 850 francs from 880 francs; rating neutral.

* Kepler raises Barry Callebaut to buy from hold; price target to 925 francs from 850 francs.