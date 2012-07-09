ZURICH, July 9 Swiss stocks were set to open
flat on Monday as global markets sagged on worries about slowing
world economic growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open little
changed at 6,187 points, according to pre-market indications
from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
A political row in Britain over fixing of interbank lending
rates deepens after the publication of confidential advice from
UBS to the previous Labour government on how to reduce the key
Libor rate at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
For more, click on
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant should be able
to meet its targets despite mixed developments in the world
economy, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann was quoted as saying
on Sunday.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said its kidney drug PA21 successfully
met primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage trial,
paving the way for regulatory filings in the United States,
Europe and Switzerland.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank (SNB) must continue to defend the
cap it has set on the franc as the upward pressure on the
safe-haven currency is only set to rise, the economy minister
was quoted as saying on Sunday.
For more, click on:
* The Swiss unemployment rate was steady at a seasonally
adjusted 2.9 percent in June after the data series was revised
to take account of an increase in the working population, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday.