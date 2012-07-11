ZURICH, July 11 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Wednesday, as lacklustre U.S. corporate results and
uncertainty about the euro zone crisis dented sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down
at 6,171 points, according to pre-market indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BOURSE
The SIX Swiss Exchange made no changes to Switzerland's
blue-chip Swiss Market Index, or SMI, in its yearly review.
KUONI
Kuoni said it won't produce a profit margin before interest
and tax of more than 3 percent given slumping economic prospects
in Europe, according to an interview in Swiss business newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft.
VP Bank
Liechtenstein-based VP Bank said Roger Hartmann
would step down as chief executive in mid-July for personal
reasons, with a replacement CEO to be announced in due course.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH said it is acquiring the German-Japanese
trading company Clay and Company Limited for an undisclosed
price, a bid to expand its capital investment goods and
lifestyle business in Japan.
ECONOMY