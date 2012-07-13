ZURICH, July 13 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly higher on Friday, after China's second-quarter growth
data met forecasts but kept expectations alive that officials
will take more steps to support the world's second largest
economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
higher, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
BANKS
A group of 11 global banks linked to the Libor scandal may
face $14 billion in regulatory and legal settlement costs
through 2014, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley analysts.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse AG has hired former Nomura banker Will Brett
as managing director and head of Americas Corporate Equity
Derivatives, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
VONTOBEL
Swiss private bank Vontobel said on Friday it had
made an offer to the board of directors of BB Biotech
to exchange shares in the publically traded investment company
for those of a newly established Luxembourg-based fund.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* In the first half-year of 2012 net sales at the EMS Group
increase rose 4.0 percent to 904 million Swiss francs
($922.17 million)
* BB Biotech said it posted net profit after tax of
354 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2012.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import price index due at 0715 GMT.
RESEARCH
* Jefferies cuts Roche price target to Sfr 190 from
Sfr 200; rating buy.
* Jefferies raises Novartis price target to Sfr 60
from Sfr 56; rating buy.
* UBS cuts Georg Fischer AG price target to SFR 490
from SFR 540; rating buy
($1 = 0.9803 Swiss francs)