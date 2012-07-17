ZURICH, July 17 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly up on Tuesday, in line with shares elsewhere in Europe, with investors positioning for more dovish language from the Fed's Chairman Ben Bernanke who begins a two-day Congressional testimony later in the session.

Switzerland's blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 0.2 percent at 6,205 points, according to pre-market indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SGS

The world's largest testing and inspection firm, says it still expects to grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has won U.S. antitrust approval to close its purchase of generic dermatology products maker Fougera.

CLARIANT

Clariant says it is integrating Sued-Chemie faster than expected with some job cuts completed around 6-9 months earlier than planned, CEO Hariolf Kottmann told the Financial Times Deutschland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kardex expects a good result for H1 2012

* Partners Group and Silver Lake Sumeru to acquire Velocity Technology Solutions, a leading cloud solutions provider for ERP applications

* AEVIS Holding SA successfully completes a bond issue of CHF 80 million

* Tyco International Sets Date for Special General Meeting of Shareholders

* During the first half of 2012, Georg Fischer faced uneven economic conditions; overall sales reached CHF 1.87 billion, equal to the first half of 2011.