ZURICH, July 19 Swiss stocks were set to open
firmer on Thursday thanks to strong performance on Asian and
U.S. markets due to an upbeat start to the earnings season.
Switzerland's blue-chip SMI was called to open up
0.3 percent at 6,285 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said the strong dollar could hurt
sales and operating income more than originally expected this
year as it reported solid second-quarter core earnings and said
it had resumed production at a U.S. manufacturing site.
For more, click on
ACTELION
Europe's biggest biotech company said on Thursday recently
announced cost cuts should boost profit this year as it posted a
profit for the first-half of 2012.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisslog secures major order from Alnatura
* Roche : FDA clears Accu-Chek Combo system -
Roche's new interactive insulin pump system for people with
diabetes
* Nestle Health Science has acquired a stake in a
U.S. firm Accera, to support the ongoing trials and rollout of
the firm's key brand, Axona, a medical food intended for the
clinical dietary management of mild to moderate Alzheimer's.
* BB Biotech Bannounces structured distribution
policy and specifies reasons for rejection of the proposal made
by Vontobel Group
ECONOMY
Trade data for July due at 0600 GMT