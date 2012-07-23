ZURICH, July 23 Swiss shares were set to extend
Friday's losses on Monday as global markets sag on concerns
Spain might need a full-blown bailout.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was set to open down 0.3
percent at 6,266 points, according pre-market data by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
* Julius Baer first-half net profit rose 19
percent amid cost-cutting, even as revenue fell on the year as
clients shied away from trading foreign currencies, stocks and
bonds.
* Julius Baer has agreed with a strategic partnership with
Bank of China (BOC) to mutually cross-refer clients and
undertake joint marketing activities.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has
approved Novartis AG's drug Afinitor to treat women
with a certain type of breast cancer.
CREDIT SUISSE
The board of Credit Suisse is standing behind
Chief Executive Brady Dougan, its chairman said, applauding him
for a 15.3 billion Swiss franc ($15.50 billion) capital-raising
which some analysts have said dented the CEO's credibility.
Credit Suisse will not sell or spin off its
investment bank but is seeking to improve its business model as
tighter regulation makes the risky unit less profitable, the
Swiss bank's chairman was quoted as saying on Saturday.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International says changes relating the ownership of in
Greek bank EFG Eurobank have no direct bearing on it and should
remove any misconceptions relating to the Swiss private bank and
its exposure to risks from the Greek debt crisis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea announces completion of Toctino
(alitretinoin) transaction with Stiefel
* Cicor : Patric Schoch named as new interim Chief
Financial Officer
* Oerlikon said it concluded its refinancing by
repaying an existing syndicated credit facility from a 2010
restructuring. The new diversified financing package consists of
a Swiss bond and a new syndicated credit facility that will
reduce financing costs by around 40 million Swiss francs ($40.53
million)beginning 2013.
* Schweiter said the disposal of the automotive
business of Airex Composites Structures in Altenrhein, part of
3A Composites, concluded on July 20.
ECONOMY
The finance chiefs of Swiss companies are increasingly
doubtful of the central bank's ability to defend its 1.20 per
euro cap on the franc given increasing pessimism about the euro
zone debt crisis, a survey showed on Sunday.
($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)