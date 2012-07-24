ZURICH, July 24 Swiss stocks are set to edge
slightly higher on Tuesday, amid a mixed opening for European
stocks following a sharp two-session drop.
The blue-chip Swiss Market index is set to open 0.3 percent
higher at 6,196 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
SWATCH
Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker,
reported a strong rise in profit for the first half of the year
and struck an upbeat note for the months ahead, saying it
expected worldwide growth in all segments.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse put aside 29 million Swiss francs
($29.26 million) in second-quarter legal provisions, far less
than in the previous quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Credit Suisse released its full financial report
for the second quarter, after reporting the period last
Wednesday together with capital-raising measures.
*Adecco said a group consisting of MFS Investment
Management and subsidiaries holds more than 3 percent of the
capital of the company in registered shares.
* ams recorded net profit for the first half-year of
38.9 million euros compared to 14 million euros and now expects
2012 revenue growth of around 40% year-on-year and EBIT margins
to exceed 20 percent.
* Alpiq said state-owned energy company
Hidroelectrica unexpectedly cancelled long-term delivery
contracts, which will have a negative impact on Alpiq's 2012
results.
*Swisslog will install a total of five PillPick
systems for Singapore's largest hospital group that invests in
the fully automated inpatient pharmacy solution of Swisslog.
*Micronas said first-half profit after financial
income, expenses, and taxes was 7 million Swiss francs, an
increase of 5.7 million francs on the prior-year period.
