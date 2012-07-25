ZURICH, July 25 Swiss stocks are set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with other European
exchanges following a third consecutive day of losses on Wall
Street.
The blue-chip Swiss Market index is set to open 0.2 percent
lower at 6,160 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
WEATHERFORD
Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd on
Tuesday posted a rise in pre-tax quarterly earnings despite a
$100 million charge for its estimated settlement with the U.S.
government over its past work in sanctioned countries.
For more, click on
LONZA
Swiss drug industry supplier Lonza confirmed its
profit guidance on Wednesday and said demand in its key business
remained strong despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* MEYER BURGER said it expects to achieve the lower
half of its FY guidance of net sales of between 600-800 million
Swiss francs and an EBITDA margin of between 4 to 8 percent. For
the first half it reported net sales of approximately 307
million and an order backlog of 670 million francs.
* COMET GROUP H1 profit halved to 2.7 million Swiss
francs, while sales dropped to 104.1 million after 116.8 million
francs the year before.
* LLB Group said for the first six months of 2012,
it expects to post group net profit of around CHF 62 million.
ECONOMY