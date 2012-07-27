ZURICH, July 27 Swiss stocks were set to open up
slightly on Friday, with European stock markets supported by the
European Central Bank's pledge to take all necessary steps to
protect the euro zone.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to open up 0.3
percent at 6,297 points, premarket data provided by bank Julius
Baer indicated.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel's profit for the first half of
the year fell 15 percent from a year ago and it said business in
the months ahead would likely be subdued given the economic
crisis in Europe.
ROCHE HOLDING AG
* A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday
recommended Roche's Lucentis eye drug for treatment of diabetic
macular edema, a leading cause of vision loss among working-age
people.
* Roche also reported second positive study of RoACTEMRA
given by subcutaneous injection to patients with rheumatoid
arthritis.
NOVARTIS
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday
recommended ThromboGenics NV's ocriplasmin as a
treatment for vitreomacular adhesion, an aging-related vision
problem that can lead to blindness.
The company has secured a deal to sell ocriplasmin in 40
countries outside the United States through Novartis AG's
opthalmic division, Alcon.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Investment manager Franklin Resources Inc. reports a
shareholding in Adecco of above 3 percent.
* As part of an ongoing restructuring programme, Alpiq
plans to liquidate Energit S.p.A., thus completing its
withdrawal from the SME business in Italy.
* Carlo Gavazzi shareholders' meeting - All agenda
points approved.
* Bellevue Group closes first half of 2012 with a net
profit of 8.3 million francs.
* Calida Group said the net result of CHF 5.5
million for H1 2012 was 37 percent lower than last year, weighed
down by higher retail costs.
ECONOMY
* The KOF economic barometer is due at 0700 GMT