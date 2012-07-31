ZURICH, July 31 Swiss stocks are set to open down on Tuesday, with European equities seen weeker as doubts emerge on whether the European Central Bank will revive its bond buying programme to help lower borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to fall 0.2 percent to 6,390 points, pre-market data by bank Julius Baer showed. Shares of UBS were indicated to open down 5.3 percent.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS said on Tuesday net profit shrank to 425 million Swiss francs ($433.19 million) from 1.0 billion francs on sharply lower trading revenue and a drop in commissions and fees from clients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Peach Property Group posted a half-year EBIT of 2-2.5 million Swiss francs, from a loss of 5.3 million francs a year earlier.

* Panalpina posted an underlying EBIT of 22.9 million francs in Q2, down from 44.3 million francs a year earlier.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank posted a profit for the first-half of 2012, helped by its forex positions. Data also showed the proportion of euros in its forex reserves rose at the end of Q2 from a quarter earlier.

* The UBS consumption indicator posted a steep rise in June.