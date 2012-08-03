ZURICH Aug 3 Swiss stocks are set to hold
steady on Friday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead
of U.S. jobs numbers that could fuel the case for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to move again on policy.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index, or, SMI, is set
to open unchanged at 6408, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
GIVAUDAN
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its
mid-term targets on Friday, saying it expects to continue to
outgrow markets over the next five years after posting a sharply
higher first half profit.
TRANSOCEAN
The contract driller said its forecast for an annual
increase of 2 to 4 percent in costs in 2013 included legal
expenses for the anticipated civil-liability trial next year
over the Macondo well blowout.
UBS
* UBS said it is expanding the role of British investment
banker Hew Glyn Davies to include vice-chairman of the Swiss
bank's overall U.K. activities, an effort to better join up the
securities unit with money-management for the wealthy.
* A commercial mortgage-backed securities strategist at UBS
filed a whistle-blower suit that alleges he was fired for
refusing to publish biased reports.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ABB has won an order worth around $55 million to
supply three new substations and transmission infrastructure for
the Brazilian utility Eólicas do Sul. The order was booked in
the second quarter.
* Adecco said Boston, MA-based MFS Investment
Management and subsidiaries holds more than 3 percent of the
share capital of the company in registered shares.
* Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA is seeking to
tighten control of insurers' cash positions, saying existing
rules have shown the need for reform.
* VP Bank reported a 25 million Swiss franc profit
for the first half of 2012, and said clients had pulled about 38
million francs from the bank in the period.
* Industrial group OC Oerlikon reported a 10
percent fall in order intake in the first half of 2012, spurred
by a sharp decline in orders in its textile business.
ECONOMY