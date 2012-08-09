ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss stocks are set to edge
higher on Thursday, amid good earnings from heavyweight Nestle
and as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled
expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.
The Swiss Market Index was is set to rise 0.4 percent at
6,481 according to pre-market indications provided by Julius
Baer.
NESTLE
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, expects
raw material prices to ease in the second half of the year,
helping it meet its outlook despite continued tough markets
after it reported forecast-beating first half results.
For more, click on
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's largest temporary staffing
firm, cautioned on Thursday of challenges ahead in Europe as top
market France and other euro zone countries look unlikely to
emerge anytime soon from the paralysing debt crisis.
For more, click on
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
beat expectations with a second-quarter profit and struck an
upbeat note for the months ahead, saying policy prices were
rising.
For more, click on
BANKS
*The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has bought
two more CDs of Swiss banking data from a whistleblower
detailing Germans' financial holdings in the Alpine republic in
order to assist their hunt for tax evaders, according to German
daily Financial Times Deutschland (FTD), which reported that the
NRW town of Wuppertal had bought one CD of UBS data from
and Aachen had also purchased a CD with Swiss banking
data.
*U.S. prosecutors have offered several former junior UBS AG
employees protection from criminal charges in exchange
for their cooperation with their expanding probe into alleged
interest-rate manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported.
*UBS was in talks with State Street Corp
about a possible combination of their asset management
businesses, but those talks fell through in June, according to
two people familiar with the situation.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Gottex Fund Management Holdings Limited said an
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders approved the
company's proposed share buyback.
Gottex also said that its acquisition of Penjing Asset
Management concluded after receiving all relevant regulatory
approvals.
*Bucher said first-half sales rose by 21 percent to
1.381 billion Swiss francs ($1.42 billion), operating profit
rose by 50 percent to 133 million francs, and profit by 64
percent to 90 million francs. Order intake decreased by 9
percent to 1.081 billion as a result of economic conditions, but
the company to expect an improvement in sales, operating profit
and profit for the year.
*Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the Dutch Regulatory
Agency (MEB) declined approval of Cortiment against colitis on
the grounds of clinical relevance.
*Inficon said second-quarter sales fell 6.5 percent
on the year to $75.5 million, and lifted its full-year forecasts
to up to $310 million in sales and an operating profit of up to
$54 million.
ECONOMY
An error by a U.S.-based trader at RBS Securities caused a
sharp and unexpected rise in the euro against the Swiss franc on
Monday, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9721 Swiss francs)