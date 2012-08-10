ZURICH Aug 10 Swiss shares are expected to open lower on Friday, in line with other European markets as poor Chinese trade data undermines investor confidence.

The Swiss Market Index is set to open 0.5 percent softer at 6,474 according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said a new study of cancer drug Avastin showed it significantly slowed tumour growth in people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Phoenix Mecano said H1 net profit fell by nearly a third to 16.2 million euros on sales of 266.8 million, down 3.3 percent. The company said for the full year it could still hit the lower end of its target range for an EBIT of 43-53 million euro.

*Panalpina names Rod Angwin as new Chief Information Officer as of Sept 1, 2012. Angwin will report directly to CEO Monika Ribar.

*Interroll reported a little changed first half net profit of 9.5 million Swiss francs on sales of 147.4 million, up 7.5 percent on last year. The Swiss logistics provider said it would remain cautious given the current macroeconomic climate.