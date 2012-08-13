ZURICH, Aug 13 - Swiss shares are expected to open little changed on Monday as investors weigh evidence of slowing global growth against the prospects of more stimulus measures from authorities around the world.

The Swiss Market Index is set to open flat at 6,482 according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent.

For more, click on

BANKS

The leader of Germany's centre-left opposition, Sigmar Gabriel, criticised Swiss banks for helping Germans avoid taxes, giving a strongly worded radio interview on Sunday that could put new strains on ties between the two neighbours.

Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia would buy more leaked Swiss bank data on wealthy Germans seeking to dodge taxes even if a tax pact with Switzerland banning such purchases comes into effect, the German state's finance minister said in an interview on Sunday.

A deal between Switzerland and Germany that would tax German assets in Swiss accounts has not yet led to a mass exodus of German funds, the Swiss finance minister said in an interview on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS