ZURICH Aug 16 Swiss stocks were expected to inch up on Thursday, with investors hoping for more central bank stimulus measures after China said its trade outlook had deteriorated.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 0.2 percent percent, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had increased common equity by an estimated 930 million Swiss francs, ahead of the targeted sum of 800 million francs, as it seeks to shore up its base after criticism by the Swiss central bank.

For more, click on

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

* Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

* Separately, the group appointed Michael Kerner as the new head of its general insurance segment, opting for a long-serving insider to lead its largest division.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said late stage results published in the New England Journal of Medicine show its ocriplasmin could be the first pharmacological eye treatment for vitreomacular adhesion patients.

* Transocean provides fleet update summary, says backlog associated with new contracts since the July 18, 2012 fleet status report is approximately $600 million.

* Intersport SA to restructure its Budget Sport Suisse unit.

* Orell Fuessli Holding announces first half loss of 2.05 Swiss francs per share.

* Meyer Burger announces first half net loss of 34 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The ZEW investor sentiment index for August is due at 0900 GMT