ZURICH Aug 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
inch up on Thursday, with investors hoping for more central bank
stimulus measures after China said its trade outlook had
deteriorated.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 0.2 percent
percent, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had increased common
equity by an estimated 930 million Swiss francs, ahead of the
targeted sum of 800 million francs, as it seeks to shore up its
base after criticism by the Swiss central bank.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
* Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter
profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims
and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and
Asia.
* Separately, the group appointed Michael Kerner as the new
head of its general insurance segment, opting for a long-serving
insider to lead its largest division.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said late stage results published in
the New England Journal of Medicine show its ocriplasmin could
be the first pharmacological eye treatment for vitreomacular
adhesion patients.
* Transocean provides fleet update summary, says
backlog associated with new contracts since the July 18, 2012
fleet status report is approximately $600 million.
* Intersport SA to restructure its Budget Sport
Suisse unit.
* Orell Fuessli Holding announces first half loss of
2.05 Swiss francs per share.
* Meyer Burger announces first half net loss of 34
million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* The ZEW investor sentiment index for August is due at 0900
GMT