ZURICH, 17 August Swiss stocks are expected to inch up on Friday, bolstered by fresh hopes the worst might be over in the euro zone crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her support for the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting strategy late on Thursday.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 0.2 percent percent, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life's net profit for the first half 2012 beat expectations, with its business focused on managing rich people's money seeing a rise in premium income and despite more bad news at its troubled German unit AWD.

UBS

* The German chairman of Swiss bank UBS has denied it helped wealthy Germans to dodge taxes by advising them to move funds to Singapore and other money centres ahead of the opening of hidden Swiss accounts to taxation for German authorities.

* UBS isn't currently in settlement talks with authorities to end allegations it manipulated key interest rates, the Swiss bank's chairman says in a newspaper interview.

* Assured Guaranty Ltd can move forward with part of a lawsuit accusing UBS AG of falsely representating the quality of the loans underlying $1.49 billion of mortgage-backed securities it insured, a federal judge has ruled.

Syngenta

Plans to plant a record soybean crop in Brazil could leave the No. 2 producer with a seed and pesticide shortage, the local head of Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schweiter Technolgoies reported an H1 net profit of 24.6 mln Sfr, up from 23.1 mln the year before, on sales of 378.0 mln, down 11 percent. Schweiter is bracing itself for a wekaer H2.

* Schindler and Kone agreed to settle a dispute on Schindler's radio-frequency identification patents relating to hall call destination control systems for elevators, which enable efficient and automatic identification of passengers and their destinations in a building.

* Orascom Development expects a 20-25 percent increase in group revenues in H1 compared to year-earlier period. For 2012 net profit is anticipated to remain below last year's level, mainly due high construction costs related to real estate, higher tax payments and the impairment of some investments in associates.

* Zehnder reported a 5 percent increase in H1 net income to 15.9 mln euro on sales of 250.4 mln euro, up 3 percent on last year. The company said it expects full-year sales for the radiator segment to be on a par with the previous year's level, with the ventilation segment posting low double-digit sales growth.

* Daethwyler said H1 net profit grew 6.3 percent to 47.0 mln Sfr, from 44.2 mln, on unchanged sales of 680.7 mln. Assuming that macroeconomic parameters do not worsen, the company expects to remain on track for profitable growth.

* Valiant reported a 4 percent drop in H1 net profit to 63.3 mln Sfr citing a less risky approach to credit allocation. Client assets were up 1.6 percent at 17.7 bln Sfr.

* Evolva's drug candidate EV-077 achieved objectives in first group of patients in Phase IIa trial.

* Cham Paper said it swung to a net profit of 0.2 million Sfr after a loss of 1 million last year on sales of 155.0 million, down from 171.0 million.