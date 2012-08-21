The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer will limit a rights issue to help fund its buy of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth-management business to 500 million Swiss francs ($514.69 million)from an originally planned 750 million.

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann reports first-half results.

LINDT & SPRUNGLI

Chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reports first-half results.

