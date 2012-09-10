ZURICH Sep 10 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
UBS
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who was arrested
a year ago when a loss of $2.3 billion came to light, goes on
trial in London this week in a case involving losses of that
will subject the Swiss bank to an "uncomfortable" examination of
its culture and practices.
SWISS-GERMAN TAX DEAL
Germany's opposition Social Democrats (SPD) would scupper a
deal to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss bank account even
if Switzerland made concessions to allow back-dated inquiries,
senior party member Joachim Poss.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq said it completed the sale of the Alpiq
Anlagentechnik Group's Energy Transmission Technology business t
Vinci Energies for 240 million euros.
ECONOMY