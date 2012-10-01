ZURICH Oct 1 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Monday, adding to Friday's losses as concerns mount over Spain's economic crisis and as data signal further evidence of slowing growth in China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.2 percent lower at 6,486 points, premarket data from bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday the European Commission had approved its Seebri Breezhaler as a once-daily treatment for adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, more commonly known as smoker's cough, in the European Union.

TRANSOCEAN

A Brazilian court overturned an injunction to suspend off-shore drilling by rig operator Transocean , accepting that it could have caused billions of dollars in lost revenue for the government and the state-led oil firm Petrobras.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog has signed an agreement to sell Telelift GmbH, its non-hospital business based in Germany, to a group of industrial investors.

* AFG sells German kitchen company Warendorf and concentrates its kitchen competence in Switzerland

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales data for Aug de at 0715 GMT

* Swiss PMI index due at 0730 GMT

* Swiss exporters need the central bank to defend the cap it imposed on the strong Swiss franc a year ago, even if they have become more efficient, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann was quoted as saying.