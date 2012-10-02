ZURICH Oct 2 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS :
UBS on Monday lost a bid to suspend a federal regulator's
lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac into buying billions of dollars of risky
mortgage debt.
RICHEMOENT
Richemont said it has fully acquired VVSA, a Swiss high-end
manufacture of stamped exterior components for watches, gold
refiner and producer of semi-finished precious metal products
destined for the watch and jewellery industry.
LONZA :
Lonza and U.S. biopharma company Celladon Corp announced an
agreement, according to which Lonza will manufacture cGMP-grade
MYDICAR enzymes for use in future clinical trials.
TRANSOCEAN :
A Brazilian court overturned a ban on operations by offshore
drilling contractor Transocean Ltd, accepting government
arguments that the ban could cause billions of dollars in lost
taxes for the government and output for the state-led oil firm
Petrobras.
FOOD PRICE SPECULATION
A Swiss political party is seeking to drum up support for a
national vote to ban banks and other financial institutions from
speculating in agricultural commodities, in the latest sign of
growing political backlash against record food prices.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valartis Group opens a bank subsidiary in Lugano,
its third in Switzerland.
* Addex has been awarded a Swiss CTI Grant to
develop allosteric modulators for neurodegenerative and
psychiatric diseases
