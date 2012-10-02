ZURICH Oct 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS :

UBS on Monday lost a bid to suspend a federal regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.

Fore more, click on

RICHEMOENT

Richemont said it has fully acquired VVSA, a Swiss high-end manufacture of stamped exterior components for watches, gold refiner and producer of semi-finished precious metal products destined for the watch and jewellery industry.

LONZA :

Lonza and U.S. biopharma company Celladon Corp announced an agreement, according to which Lonza will manufacture cGMP-grade MYDICAR enzymes for use in future clinical trials.

TRANSOCEAN :

A Brazilian court overturned a ban on operations by offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd, accepting government arguments that the ban could cause billions of dollars in lost taxes for the government and output for the state-led oil firm Petrobras.

Fore more, click on

FOOD PRICE SPECULATION

A Swiss political party is seeking to drum up support for a national vote to ban banks and other financial institutions from speculating in agricultural commodities, in the latest sign of growing political backlash against record food prices.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valartis Group opens a bank subsidiary in Lugano, its third in Switzerland.

* Addex has been awarded a Swiss CTI Grant to develop allosteric modulators for neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases