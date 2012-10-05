UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Oct 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
* U.S. federal and state authorities are investigating Credit Suisse AG over mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by the bank, people familiar with the probe said on Thursday.
* Credit Suisse will lay off another 78 employees in the New York region by year-end, its fourth round of cuts for the area this year, a regulatory filing showed.
UBS
Kweku Adoboli, the ex-UBS trader accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was a "star" and his desk was doing "amazingly well" in the months before the debacle, a London court heard on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle said it is co-initiating a voluntary recall of 323 cases of Buitoni Spinach & Portobello Mushroom All Natural Ravioli due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen.
* Swiss Re's board of directors said Chief Investment Officer David Blumer has decided to leave the company, effective 1 November 2012.
* Crealogix is acquiring the entire AdviceManager product business from the German C1 FinCon GmbH company through an asset deal.
* Basilea said its European marketing authorization application for ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia has been accepted for review.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank due to publish foreign exchange reserves data for September 0700 GMT
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
