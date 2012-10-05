ZURICH Oct 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* U.S. federal and state authorities are investigating Credit Suisse AG over mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by the bank, people familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

* Credit Suisse will lay off another 78 employees in the New York region by year-end, its fourth round of cuts for the area this year, a regulatory filing showed.

For related news, click on

UBS

Kweku Adoboli, the ex-UBS trader accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was a "star" and his desk was doing "amazingly well" in the months before the debacle, a London court heard on Thursday.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said it is co-initiating a voluntary recall of 323 cases of Buitoni Spinach & Portobello Mushroom All Natural Ravioli due to mislabeling and an undeclared allergen.

* Swiss Re's board of directors said Chief Investment Officer David Blumer has decided to leave the company, effective 1 November 2012.

* Crealogix is acquiring the entire AdviceManager product business from the German C1 FinCon GmbH company through an asset deal.

* Basilea said its European marketing authorization application for ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia has been accepted for review.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank due to publish foreign exchange reserves data for September 0700 GMT