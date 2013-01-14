BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses, buoyed in part by comments from a Federal Reserve official about the outlook for the U.S. economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening rising 0.2 percent to 7,204 points, according to premarket indications from banks Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ALL LISTED COMPANIES
The majority of Swiss voters support a plan to impose some of the tightest limits in the world on "fat cat" pay, a poll published on Sunday showed.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.