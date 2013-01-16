ZURICH Jan 16 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

DUFRY AG

Private equity firm Advent International is planning to sell its stake in Dufry AG, equivalent to about 13 percent of the Swiss airport retailer's capital, and has appointed Morgan Stanley as bookrunner, Advent said in a statement on Tuesday after the market close.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products is due to post a first-quarter trading update at 0600 GMT.

* Swiss retail sales are due at 0815 GMT.