Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Jan 22 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said Charles Dallara, currently Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance or IIF, will join the firm as a U.S.-based partner and will further assume the role of Americas chairman. Partners will propose Dallara as a new board member and vice chairman of the board of directors at its shareholder meeting May 2.
* Interroll said it has received a dynamic storage order worth nearly 6.5 million Swiss francs for high density pallet flow storage to be installed in two new distribution centres for Red Bull in Thailand.
ECONOMY
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)