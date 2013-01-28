ZURICH Jan 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance Group said it can maintain its dividend policy despite an estimated $700 million in damage claims relating to super storm Sandy.

BANKS

Switzerland believes it can clinch a deal with U.S. authorities to end investigations into its banks over helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, the country's finance minister said on Saturday.

SWISS-LISTED COMPANIES

An overwhelming majority of Swiss voters is set to approve a referendum giving shareholders power to curb executive rewards, according to an opinion poll conducted mid-January.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schlatter said it recorded 104.6 million Swiss francs in order from 130 million france, net sales slipped to 115.5 million francs from 117.7 million francs, and order intake fell to 40 million francs from 50.9 million francs.

* Tornos said it is recruiting to succeed head of sales Willi Nef, who has resigned from his function in order to pursue other interests outside Tornos.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank continues to keep all monetary policy tools at the ready to keep the still highly valued Swiss franc in check, chairman Thomas Jordan said in televised comments on Friday.

* The Swiss franc is still too strong despite weakening against the euro in recent weeks but it is up to the central bank to decide on any action, Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday.