UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has expanded its adviser force in New York with a veteran hire from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

* Aryzta said it will acquire German-based Klemme AG for 280 million euros ($373.98 million), adding to its capability in Europe and access to large retail and food service customers.

* Autoneum said it will be producing acoustic and thermal management components in Ryazan, about 200 kilometers south-east of Moscow, starting in the fall of 2013 for the growing Russian automobile market.

* Orior said Monika Walser and Dominik Sauter are nominated for election as to the board, while Erland Bruegger has decided not to stand for re-election after serving for six years.

* Swiss investor sentiment ZEW due at 1000 GMT.

The Swiss National Bank will keep enforcing its cap on the Swiss franc and could even take other measures as there is still a risk of renewed strengthening in the currency, its chairman said in a speech on Tuesday.

