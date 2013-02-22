BRIEF-Tearlab's In-Vitro diagnostics testing platform got CE marking of device
* Co's In-Vitro diagnostics testing platform got CE marking of device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Feb 22 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets which shaped to bounce off technical support after losing ground the previous session as investors took profits from a recent market run up.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,533 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Swiss lawmakers backed financial regulator FINMA on Thursday over its handling of an investigation into UBS's attempted manipulation of Libor interest rates, including the standing aside of a top official who was formerly at UBS.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said Boots UK Limited acquired a 49 percent minority stake in David Ormerod Hearing Centres, a Sonova Group company.
* The Schlatter Group to further simplify its organizational structure and to strengthen its equity base in the long term.
RESEARCH
* Nomura raises target price on Swiss Re to 67 Swiss francs from 60 francs; rating reduce.
