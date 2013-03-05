ZURICH, March 5 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
WEGELIN
A U.S. court on Monday sentenced Wegelin & Co, the oldest
Swiss private bank, to pay nearly $58 million after it admitted
to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon said it would pay 0.25 Swiss francs per
share dividend for 2012 after net profit rose to 385 million
francs. Order intake and sales for 2013 are expected at the
previous year's level; underlying operational profitability to
be around the previous year's level, temporary impacted by the
divestments in the textile segment.
* VZ said it will raise its dividend to 2.65 francs
per share from 2.40 after a 6.4 percent increase net profit to
54.3 million francs. Provided the positive financial market
trend continues, VZ Group is expecting growth in 2013 to be
stronger than in 2012.
ECONOMY