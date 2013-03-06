ZURICH, March 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWATCH GROUP

The world's largest watchmaker holds its full-year media conference. It already published results earlier this year.

For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Pargesa said it swung to a net profit of 417.9 million Swiss francs in 2012 and would propose a stable dividend of 2.57 francs per share.