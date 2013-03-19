ZURICH, March 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

The Swiss insurer is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.

* Forbo said it will pay out 12 Swiss francs ($12.70)per share -- unchanged on the year -- after full-year net profit rose to 197.2 million francs from 146.5 million francs, helped by disposal and pension fund gains.

* BKW AG said Ueli Dietiker has decided to step down from the company's board at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2013.

