European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, March 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BALOISE
The Swiss insurer is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Forbo said it will pay out 12 Swiss francs ($12.70)per share -- unchanged on the year -- after full-year net profit rose to 197.2 million francs from 146.5 million francs, helped by disposal and pension fund gains.
* BKW AG said Ueli Dietiker has decided to step down from the company's board at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2013.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.