UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, March 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG and a buyout group comprising KKR & Co LP KKR.N and Hellman & Friedman LLC have joined the bidding for Life Technologies Corp LIFE.O, a genetic testing company coveted for its advanced diagnostics and steady cash flow, according to people familiar with the matter.
For more, click on:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
U.S. mortgage finance company Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is suing more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bobst posted consolidated sales of 1.26 billion Swiss francs in 2012, down 0.5 percent compared to 2011.
* Schweiter Technologies said the Board of Directors will propose at the company's annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share.
* ALTIN AG said it has appointed Tony Morrongiello as CEO of the company.
* Aryzta AG announces the issuance of a 300 Swiss franc million Hybrid Instrument and said the proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes.
ECONOMY
* Swiss investor sentiment indicator ZEW due at 1000 GMT.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources