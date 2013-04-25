Dollar, Europe stocks rise as data boosts Fed hike bets
LONDON The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high end dental implants.
For related news, click on
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Logitech International said on Thursday it will keep its videoconferencing after a strategic review, focusing mainly on the small to medium sized companies market, adding the unit could produce a positive core earnings this year.
For related news, click on
LONZA
The specialty chemicals and life sciences group on Thursday confirmed its earnings target for 2013 and said it was proceeding with restructuring programme aimed at boosting profitability.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* In the first quarter of 2013 Alpiq Holding Ltd recorded consolidated net revenue of CHF 2.4 billion and EBITDA of CHF 229 million.
* Sulzer said it has been awarded a contract for a high performance biopolymer production plant in Asia
* Helvetia completes majority acquisition of Chiara Assicurazioni
* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd publishes final terms of the planned capital increase of 151.7 million Sfr
* Partners Group invests in Kowloon East: a decentralized alternative to Hong Kong Island's premium office space
* Bobst Group shareholders approve all the proposals of the Board of Directors.
* Annual Shareholders' Meeting Cicor Technologies Ltd. - shareholders approved all proposals
* Cytos Biotechnology reports First Quarter 2013 Financial Results.
* The Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales fell by 5.5% in 2012 from EUR 529.8 million to EUR 500.5 million in a challenging market environment.
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said on Thursday its first quarter revenues fell 4 percent from a year ago to 244 million Sfr partly due to low interest rates.
ECONOMY
LONDON The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond delivered his annual budget statement to parliament on Wednesday. Below are highlights from the speech:
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.