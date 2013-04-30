ZURICH, April 30 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed overall on Tuesday with most focus on the big banks, with shares in UBS set to jump after better-than-expected results but rival Credit Suisse seen falling as it trades ex-dividend.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 7,909 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer, with UBS indicated up 2.9 percent and Credit Suisse seen down 2.8 percent.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS posted a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday as it saw a surge in trading income from its investment bank and more fees from wealthy clients.

SWATCH

The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group still sees double-digit sales growth in China this year for its mid and entry price brands, its chairwoman said.

STRAUMANN

Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, is cutting another 8 percent of its workforce and revamping management under a new chief executive as it reported a 6 percent fall in first-quarter sales.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals firm Clariant said first-quarter net income from continuing operations more than doubled to 38 million Swiss francs as a restructuring started to bear fruit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Geberit : Sales grew by 2.4 percent to CHF 582.6 million. After currency adjustment, this represents an increase of 1.0 percent. Net income rose by 7.5 percent to CHF 118.8 million. Management expects to be able to achieve solid results again for 2013 as a whole.

* ABB : Baldor, a member of the ABB Group, is pleased to announce that Investissement Québec has agreed to support investments in the Baldor St-Claire facility.

* Addex Reports ADX71441 Reduces Alcohol Intake in a Preclinical Model of Chronic Alcohol Dependence

* Goldbach : Klaus Kappeler, CEO of the Goldbach Group, has announced his resignation, effective April 29th 2014. He will be succeeded by his deputy Michi Frank, formerly CEO of Goldbach Media (Switzerland) AG

* Kardex AG, holding company of the Kardex Group, further streamlines its management organisation in light of the planned sale of the Kardex Stow Division

* Myriad to provide Java(TM) Virtual Machine (JVM) for Pace's RDK set-top boxes

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank reported a profit for the first quarter of 2013 on Tuesday, as an appreciating dollar helped boost the value of its huge foreign exchange reserves.