ZURICH May 17 Swiss stocks are expected to open
weaker on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street following
comments from U.S. central bank officials saying the Fed could
begin easing up its monetary stimulus this summer.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 8,240 points according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it won a GBCHealth Business Action
on Health Award for its Arogya Parivar ("Healthy Family")
initiative as one of the best corporate programs to address
global health needs.
* Cytos and Singapore's Agency for Science,
Technology and Research said the first healthy volunteer has
been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial with their H1N1 influenza
vaccine candidate based on Cytos' proprietary bacteriophage
Qbeta virus-like particle technology.
* Adval Tech said shareholders approved all motions
including re-electing board members Willy Michel and Michael
Pieper for a further term of three years.
* U Blox said it is collaborating with Intel Corp.
to bring a small, cost-effective 3G-only HSPA module to
the market.
* Safra Sarasin Holding Ltd. said it recorded 171 million
Swiss francs ($178.25 million) net profit last year and managed
130 billion francs in client assets.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs)