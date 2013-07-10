ZURICH, July 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian stocks, after data showed Chinese exports fell for the first time in more than a year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.12 percent to 7,935 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMMODITIES TRADING

The Swiss canton of Geneva, pressured by EU demands to end tax breaks, cannot guarantee its proposal for a tax compromise will get through, its finance minister said, even though trading houses said less attractive conditions could drive them away.

UBS

UBS won back the title of largest private bank in the world as inflows of fresh client funds surged last year, indicating restored confidence following the financial crisis, according to a study.

ROCHE

Roche said it would stop developing aleglitazar, a diabetes treatment, due to undesired side effects and lack of effectiveness.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said a study has shown Ferinject reduces need for alternative anaemia treatment in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease suffering from iron deficiency anaemia.

* Syngenta will showcase its crops business with updates on sunflower, oilseed rape and sugar beet at an investor event in Russia on Wednesday, which the company say hold combined sales potential of more than $2.2 billion in 2020.

* Bachem said it has successfully co-developed a chemical synthesis of Interferon for industrial scale with Tech, Inc. of Japan.

* Nestle inaugurated the expansion of its milk factory in the Dominican Republic, part of a 12.9 million Swiss franc ($13.25 million) investment and the installation of milk evaporation equipment for the production of Carnation Evaporated Milk, its main product.

* Alpiq it closed the stake sale of Societa Elettrica Sopracenerina SA following approval from the relevant antitrust authorities.

* Ascom said it won a 1.5 million franc follow-on order from Klinikum Stuttgart for wireless IP-DECT communication systems.

ECONOMY

Results of federal bond auction due at 0900 GMT

($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs)