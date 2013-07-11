UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, July 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Thursday, other global share markets afer U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Reserve would continue to pursue loose monetary policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.8 percent to 8,031 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, says it is under investigation by the French competition authority and is fully cooperating.
For more click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurance industry needs worldwide definitions for the capital underpinning its business just as the Basel III capital rules have set standards for the banking sector, the chief executive of Zurich Insurance told a German daily.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Santhera Initiates Collaboration with the European Vision Institute Clinical Research Network in LHON
* Partners Group reports client demand of EUR 2.2 billion in H1 2013
* Logitech Nominates Bracken P. Darrell to Board of Directors
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan to hold speech as SNB inaugurates new branch in Singapore. 0730 GMT
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources