ZURICH, July 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Friday, after Wall Street set record highs following Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's comments indicating the central bank is not rushing to wind up its stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 7,996 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS said some of its German offices were searched in connection with an ongoing tax probe of the Swiss bank's clients, confirming an earlier media report.