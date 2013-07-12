UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, July 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Friday, after Wall Street set record highs following Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's comments indicating the central bank is not rushing to wind up its stimulus programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 7,996 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS said some of its German offices were searched in connection with an ongoing tax probe of the Swiss bank's clients, confirming an earlier media report.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources